The V-8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R is almost here. The Blue Oval's answer to the Ram 1500 TRX will be unveiled July 18, Ford announced via Twitter. Announced in early 2021, Ford promises this new version of the Raptor will be "scary fast." Based on a brief tease during the recent Bronco Raptor media launch, we can also confirm that the Raptor R...