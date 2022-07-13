This Tiny Home Feels Luxuriously Large, Has Enough Room for a Growing Family

For many, downsizing is not an easy thing to do. Going from a full-sized house to a tiny home means that you have to learn how to live with less. Luckily, some models can make the transition feel like a breeze. Take this tiny home, for example. It’s a 34.1-ft-long (9.4-meter-long) model that incorporates clever design solutions to maximize comfort and style. The unit is called Athens 527 SL, and it’s an 11.2-ft-wide (3... (continue reading...)