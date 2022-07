It’s not every day anyone walks into the Hoonigan Burnyard and gets to sample one of their drift cars. Unless, of course, you are a famous TV star. Well, Canadian actress Inanna Sarkis got the privilege of driving a priced Hoonigan E36 Drift car and learning how to do donuts from one of the best in the industry. Let’s face it. Hoonigan produces some of the best (continue reading...)