Munro & Associates continued with the teardown of the Tesla Model Y with a 4680 structural battery pack. The process proved more difficult than expected, as the battery pack was sealed and glued. This prompts Cory Steuben to declare “zero repairability” for the pack, but it’s not all doom and gloom. The teardown firm Munro & Associates offers the first glimpse inside the battery pack of the ne... (continue reading...)Full Article
Munro & Associates: Tesla's 4680 Structural Battery Pack Has "Zero Repairability"
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Munro & Associates Tears Down Structural Battery Pack on Tesla Model Y, It's Mind-Blowing
Munro & Associates started tearing apart the new Tesla Model Y made in Texas with 4680 cells, revealing fascinating details. The..
autoevolution