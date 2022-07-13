Munro & Associates: Tesla's 4680 Structural Battery Pack Has "Zero Repairability"

Munro & Associates continued with the teardown of the Tesla Model Y with a 4680 structural battery pack. The process proved more difficult than expected, as the battery pack was sealed and glued. This prompts Cory Steuben to declare “zero repairability” for the pack, but it’s not all doom and gloom. The teardown firm Munro & Associates offers the first glimpse inside the battery pack of the ne... (continue reading...)