McLaren Racing Signs Indy World Champion Alex Palou for 2023 in a Crazy Twist

McLaren racing made a blockbuster move on the drivers market by signing defending IndyCar world Champion Alex Palou for the 2023 season. This news came just hours after Chip Ganassi Racing announced it had picked up its option on the Palou contract for the next season. However, Alex tweeted that the Chip Ganassi information release was issued without his permission or knowledge. Besides, the quote attributed to him in the release did not ... (continue reading...)