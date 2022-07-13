Gorgeous 1959 Porsche 718 RSK in Lucybelle III Livery Is Heading to Auction

Gooding and Company is a reputable auction house known for always offering highly-collectible vehicles, and one such example is the iconic Porsche 718 RSK model we are showing to you today. One of Porsche’s most famous race cars, the Porsche 718 RSK has had its fair share of wins in the racing world. After an incomplete race in 1957, the 718 RSK won both S1.5 and S2.0 classes and finished third and fourth overall at the 24 Hours... (continue reading...)