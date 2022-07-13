BMW Rolls Out $18 Heated Seat Subscription Plan, Sparks Momentous Outrage Among Owners
A decade ago, no one would have believed if you told them cars would get software updates like smartphones or computers. You'd probably get metaphorically stoned to death for saying a gym-like subscription business model would trickle into the automotive industry – but here we are. In fact, let's take a minute to thank our Tesla fanboys for willingly accepting subscription services and paving the way for other manufacturers to do the same.