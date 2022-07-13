Earl, a color that was first shown on the Jeep Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, is coming to the Wrangler in 2023. The palette is also welcoming Reign, which brings purple back to the Wrangler for a very limited time. Earl can be described as gray with hints of aquamarine, a shade that’s c... (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 Jeep Wrangler Getting Two New Exterior Color Options
