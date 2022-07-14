After a temporary crisis brought on by the recent pandemic, airlines across the globe are refreshing their vision for the future. Judging by the latest offerings, this seems to focus on reduced CO2 emissions and on unprecedented levels of comfort for passengers. People seem less willing to accept the downsides of extended flights, and are demanding higher levels of comfort that would make them feel more at home while in the sky. One of th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Virgin Atlantic Reveals Its New A330neo Boasting a State-of-the-Art Retreat Suite
autoevolution0 shares 1 views