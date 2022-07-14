Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Stefano Sollima have joined the upcoming Ferrari series on Apple TV+, which would tell the story of the founder of the car manufacturer and the life of Enzo Ferrari. There are several motorsport-themed and car-themed shows and mov... (continue reading...)Full Article
Apple TV+ Orders Ferrari Biographical Series From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight
