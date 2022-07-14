Pagani on September 12 will reveal a V-12 supercar to replace the Huayra, a car that as recently as 2019 was set to offer at some point the choice of electric power. However, Pagani has now abandoned plans for the electric version of the Huayra successor, company founder Horacio Pagani told Autocar in an interview published on Thursday. He cited a...Full Article
Pagani scraps electric supercar plans due to lack of demand, emotion
