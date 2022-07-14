Daniel Ricciardo Not Quitting McLaren or Formula 1, Says He Wants to Win More Than Ever

Despite rumors circulating about his departure from McLaren in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo will hear none of it as he has just reaffirmed his commitment to his team and the sport of Formula 1. Not only that, but the Australian driver says he wants to win now more than ever. Since arriving at McLaren in 2021 from Renault (now Alpine), Ricciardo has struggled in adapting his driving style to his new car. Sure, he may have won the 2021 Italian Gr... (continue reading...)