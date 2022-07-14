While certain reports claim that the Veloster N is about to bite the dust, perhaps as early as this month, Hyundai’s N Division has been spied testing a prototype of the hot hatch with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Equipped with the mandatory ‘high-voltage’ stickers that tell firef... (continue reading...)Full Article
Hyundai Testing Veloster N Hot Hatch With PHEV Power, Plug-Pulling Reports Beg to Differ
