NBA Star Jordan Clarkson’s New Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is Super Unassuming, Unlike His Game

While Jordan Clarkson may not be as big a name as your run-of-the-mill NBA superstar, he’s still a big time player. In fact, Clarkson is widely considered to be one of the best scoring guards in the league, having already won a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021. Concurrently, Clarkson is also known as a bit of a car guy, and we already know that he likes his rides fully customized. Last year in May, ... (continue reading...)