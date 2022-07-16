About one month ago, Playground Games introduced Forza Horizon 5 players the new Series 9 update, but it wasn’t until June 23 that the Festival Playlist related rewards and content went live. As some of you probably already know, a new major update is supposed to be introduced next week, with the first Festival Playlist probably going live on July 21. That makes this Festival Playlist the last one released (continue reading...)Full Article
Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 14 – 21)
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 7 – July 14)
We’re halfway through Forza Horizon 5 Series 9, so there are still a lot of new cars to unlock until the next major update kick..
autoevolution