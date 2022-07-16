Lately, the future of the automotive industry has become rather clouded. It's not guaranteed that the future is electric, as several companies are fighting to develop a synthetic fuel to keep the internal combustion engine alive. Either option has good and bad parts, so we can only wait and see where it all leads. Meanwhile, clashes between the two distinct categories are inevitable. We are looking at quite an interesting line-up fo... (continue reading...)Full Article
911 Turbo S Challenges 1,100-HP GT-R, Unexpected Contender Shows Up To Ruin Their Fun
autoevolution0 shares 1 views