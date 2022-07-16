This Stunning "Shoreline Blue" GMC C10 Rides on an Air Suspension, Does Killer Burnouts

This slick-looking '64 GMC Step Side started out as a chopping block chassis with some wheels on it. Since its humble beginnings, everything else on it besides the body has been tweaked and modified, making this crazy restomod a real head-turner. Under the hood, there's a stock LS3 6.2-liter engine from GM, with a custom stainless steel exhaust. You’ll find the same engine as standard in the ... (continue reading...)