Pumice Tiny House Is Probably the Most Surprising and Awesome Tiny Ever

Pumice Tiny House Is Probably the Most Surprising and Awesome Tiny Ever

autoevolution

Published

Tiny houses are great if you’re into the whole downsizing, nomad living trend. They offer a mobile home with all the comforts of an actual home, a compact footprint, reduced costs of living, and serious eco credentials. But they can’t hold a candle to Pumice. Pumice Tiny House is a tiny house (duh) located in the Ohakune mountain ski town in New Zealand. It is technically a tiny house, since it’s built on to... (continue reading...)

Full Article