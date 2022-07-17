Colton Herta Turns in Furious Final Lap for 2022 Toronto Indy Pole Position

Colton Herta, the youngest driver to ever win an IndyCar Series race, saved his best for last on his final flying lap to out-duel Scott Dixon for pole position for Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto. It is the first time this year the IndyCar Series will have a repeat pole-sitter. It will be the young driver's ninth pole position start and his first since Long Beach in April. The record of 10 consecutive (continue reading...)