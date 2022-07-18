We wouldn’t blame you for thinking this is nothing more than a PR stunt. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, saying “all the right things” about his young teammate is smart on multiple levels, but we don’t think that’s what’s going on. Hamilton might already be seeing the writing on the wall. Since replacing Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, Russell has proven himself t... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton Says George Russell Has What It Takes to Lead Mercedes to Success in F1
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nico Rosberg wades in as Mercedes suffer "big setback" at French Grand Prix
Daily Star
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell qualified a respectable fourth and sixth respectively for French Grand Prix, but the Mercedes..
Advertisement
More coverage
Damon Hill asked if he’s been drinking after tipping Lewis Hamilton for shock F1 win
Former world champion Damon Hill believes Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could fight for victory on pure pace at..
Daily Star