The Ford F-150 Raptor can be had with a V-8 under its hood again, and it doesn't require a third-party tuning shop. On Monday, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed with a blown V-8 and 37-inch tires. It will cost $109,145 (including a painful $1,795 destination charge) when it arrives in dealers later this year, but Ford begin taking orders...