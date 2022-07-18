Fernando Alonso Says He Feels Like He’s Once Again Performing at His Best in F1

Fernando Alonso has been doing this racing thing for a really long time. The man got his start back in 2001 as a test driver and has never looked back, winning two titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault. Since then, he’s raced for McLaren twice, for Ferrari and now Alpine, meaning yet again for Renault. Technically, this is his third stint at the French outfit, the only difference is, this time he’s 40 years old. (continue reading...)