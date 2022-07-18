Do you think Henry Ford would have expected that one day people would buy scaled-down replicas of cars? Also, do you think Elliot Handler, the pioneer behind Hot Wheels, would have thought that one day people would buy these products to customize them? Well, that's how things have evolved. Tuning isn't reserved for normal cars anymore, as more and more people start upgrading their 1:64 (or bigger) diecast vehicles. And we'... (continue reading...)Full Article
Hot Wheels Exclusive Real Riders Wheels Set 3 Coming Up, Made For Tiny Cars
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Video | Autocar's biggest BMW M fans: on the road to Goodwood
Three BMW M fans; three amazing BMW M cars; one great road trip to Goodwood
We had the opportunity to give two of..
Autocar