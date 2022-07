With apologies to Burger King, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will let you "Have It Your Way." On Monday, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV debuted with up to 320-miles of EPA-estimated range, a starting price of $44,995 (including destination), and a choice of front-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, or rear-wheel drive. The four-model lineup will kick off...