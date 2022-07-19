U.K. Plans to Fly Its Next-Gen Combat Air Demonstrator Within the Next Five Years

As part of the next stage of the Tempest program, the U.K. will lead the development of a new flying combat air demonstrator and it has just confirmed that it plans to fly it within the next five years. Back in 2018, the Tempest program was launched, along the U.K.’s Combat Air Strategy that is meant to develop a new combat air system for the 2030s. The goal is to deliver an aircraft capable enough to replace the twin-engine, m... (continue reading...)