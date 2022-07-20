2022 Chevrolet Corvette Production Stats: 25,831 Units Delivered

Hampered by a plethora of supply chain issues, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was produced in 25,831 copies. 52.1 percent of the grand total are coupes, with the convertible option accounting for 47.9 percent. Torch Red was – as expected – the most popular color. The National Corvette Museum further understands that 4,147 units were finished like this, followed by 3,603 cars in Arctic White and 3,291 cars in Hypersonic Gr... (continue reading...)