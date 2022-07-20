NASCAR road course coming to the streets of Chicago

NASCAR road course coming to the streets of Chicago

MotorAuthority

Published

NASCAR will hold a race on the streets of Chicago in July 2023, series officials and the city announced Tuesday. What is billed as NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend is scheduled for July 1-2 of next year. It will consist of races for both NASCAR's top Cup Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which is also controlled by NASCAR...

Full Article