NASCAR will hold a race on the streets of Chicago in July 2023, series officials and the city announced Tuesday. What is billed as NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend is scheduled for July 1-2 of next year. It will consist of races for both NASCAR's top Cup Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which is also controlled by NASCAR...Full Article
NASCAR road course coming to the streets of Chicago
