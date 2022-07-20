Italians have a very personal approach to all things on wheels. But sometimes, that has to change. The wheel, I mean, the Italians can stay because we need them to do it fast. And you don’t have to stop the car; they can do it while driving. How fast can you replace a wheel on your car? On average, about ten minutes, let’s say. Five, if you really push it. And if the vehicle is properly and safely parked. But what if y... (continue reading...)Full Article
Italian Duo Record-Setting Moving Car Wheel Change – 77.64 Seconds Flat
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
