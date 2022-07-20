Fuel Prices Are Coming Down, the West Coast Still Feels the Heat

Fuel Prices Are Coming Down, the West Coast Still Feels the Heat

autoevolution

Published

The national average price for gas has dropped significantly. There’s even hope for more downtrends in the following weeks. However, things are not the same everywhere. Some Americans are paying more than others. Here’s what you need to know. There’s some relief for drivers, workers that need their vehicles, and businesses. The national average price for gas is sitting at under $4.5 a gallon right now. Accord... (continue reading...)

Full Article