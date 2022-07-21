'ICE-ing' Them Out. Ford Cuts 8,000 Jobs As It Shifts Focus to EVs

Ford is getting ready to start a large purge. The company is planning on cutting 8,000 jobs. This means approximately 12% of the current workforce will be let go. The last employee headcount redaction happened at the U.S. automaker just three months ago. But now things are happening at a larger scale and this move paves the way for a new strategy – going all in on zero-emission vehicles. A lot of jobs will be cut. This signals a... (continue reading...)