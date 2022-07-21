1987 Toyota Dolphin Micro-Camper Looks Like a Magic Shack on Wheels, Awaits Your Bidding

I am starting to get "infected" by the camper bug. I'm spending at least one to two hours each day looking at motorhomes of all shapes and sizes, trying to figure out if I should forget about sportscars and opt for a life on the road instead. And there is a wide variety of options on the market, from Kei Campers to seven-figure Class A motorhomes. But in today's economy, something with a more decent price tag does seem like an interesting option. (continue reading...)