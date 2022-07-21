Drake Wears Mercedes-Benz-Themed T-Shirt While Yacht Hopping in St. Tropez

Drake has been partying in the South of Europe for about a week and he doesn’t seem to stop any time soon. The rapper has been yacht hopping from one place to another, all while showing his love for Mercedes-Benz. Drake owns several Mercedes-Benz cars, including a blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Not long ago, the 35-year-old rapper shared a photo where he showed he also owns a (continue reading...)