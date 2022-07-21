Hummer Back to Military Roles, U.S. Army Wants to See if It's Humvee Material

The U.S. Army is looking to electrify its fleet, and GM Defense stepped in to offer a GMC Hummer EV for evaluation purposes. The GMC Hummer EV, a nephew of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (aka Humvee), seems poised to complete the circle and become an Army vehicle once again. While the automotive market is moving fast to electrification, the government agencies are not very fond of radical changes. But the change is happeni... (continue reading...)