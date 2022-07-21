The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R has finally been revealed. The new hot hatch sticks to its tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels, and we can't wait to drive it. Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new coupe expected to replace both the C-Class and E-Class...Full Article
2023 Honda Civic Type R, 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class, Cupra in US: Car News Headlines
