Sebastian Vettel Drives 100-Year-Old Aston Martin TT1 Grand Prix Car, Aka ‘Green Pea’

A full century after its racing debut, Aston Martin’s original Grand Prix car, the TT1 (aka Green Pea), performed a full lap of the French Grand Prix with four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel. Vettel drove Green Pea around Circuit Paul Ricard roughly 100 years after this car tackled the Strasbourg road circuit for a 60-lap, 800 km (497-mile) race – it was one of two Aston Martin entries. (continue reading...)