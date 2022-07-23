Ferrari Hopes of an F1 Title Are Improving After Strong Free Practice Results

Mercedes and Red Bull have been dominating the Formula 1 World Championship for more than a decade now. It all started with Sebastian Vettel, who won four titles in a row for Red Bull Racing. Then, Mercedes-AMG secured seven driver titles in a row with Lewis Hamilton doing most of the work and Nico Rosberg with one victory to his name before he retired. But the last time a Ferrari driver was crowned World Champion was 2007, and Kimmi Raikkonen was still part of the Scuderia team.... (continue reading...)