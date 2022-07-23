Mercedes and Red Bull have been dominating the Formula 1 World Championship for more than a decade now. It all started with Sebastian Vettel, who won four titles in a row for Red Bull Racing. Then, Mercedes-AMG secured seven driver titles in a row with Lewis Hamilton doing most of the work and Nico Rosberg with one victory to his name before he retired. But the last time a Ferrari driver was crowned World Champion was 2007, and Kimmi Raikkonen was still part of the Scuderia team.... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ferrari Hopes of an F1 Title Are Improving After Strong Free Practice Results
autoevolution0 shares 1 views