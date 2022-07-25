Sergio Perez Claims a “Totally Wrong” Virtual Safety Car Message Cost Him P3 in France

When Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu’s car broke down at Turn 6 with just four laps remaining in the 2022 French Grand Prix, the virtual safety car protocol kicked in. At that point in time, it really seemed as though George Russell could do nothing in order to get past Sergio Perez and earn P3. However, when the VSC ended, Perez appeared to be caught out by the message, which in turn allowed Russell to simply sprint past him... (continue reading...)