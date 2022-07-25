Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Says the Mistake That Cost Him a Win in France was Unacceptable

Another Formula 1 Grand Prix, another blunder by Ferrari, except this time it looked like driver error. The incident occurred on Lap 18, when a snap of oversteer sent Charles Leclerc, who was leading the race at that time, into the barriers. Immediately after the impact, Leclerc could be heard screaming in frustration over team radio, which at this point in the season, is kind of understandable. After the race was over, the (continue reading...)