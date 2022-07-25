The Internet is a marvelous place, with people showing off their creativity in unlimited ways. The latest trend about Formula One centers around George Russell, who is just the type of guy who would make announcements on a plane. The trend started on Twitter, with the “George Russell is the type of guy...” before describing the action they think would fit the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver. (continue reading...)Full Article
George Russell Is the Type of Guy Who Has Debrief on a Plane After a Podium Win
autoevolution0 shares 1 views