The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a sleek electric sedan with an air-cooled battery pack, 900-volt electrical architecture, and real-world range of well over 600 miles. Find out what it's like to drive in our in-depth review. A prototype for the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo has been spotted again, in electric guise. The car, which will carry the...Full Article
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, Wyn Design: Car News Headlines
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, Mini Aceman concept, Hongqi S9: This Week's Top Photos
The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is a sleek electric sedan with an air-cooled battery pack, 900-volt electrical architecture,..
MotorAuthority