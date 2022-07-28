2024 Aston Martin DB11 Facelift Spied Testing, Touchscreen Infotainment Confirmed

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has big plans for Aston Martin Lagonda. A range of full-electric vehicles will be launched by 2030, the year Aston Martin will have net-zero emissions in its manufacturing facilities. On the road to achieving this goal, AM will start production of its first hybrid vehicle and first electric vehicle in 2024 and 2025. Come 2023 for the 2024 model year, the DB11 will be (continue reading...)