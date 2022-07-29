The 16-year-old teenager that accomplished one of the most challenging endeavors even for experienced sailors had learned how to sail just months before, and said that the most difficult part was dealing with the loneliness. Most teenagers were probably waiting for this summer so they could chill during the day and party at night. But Cal Currier had much bigger plans. The California teenager headed on a risky solo trip across the Atlanti... (continue reading...)Full Article
California Teen Smashes Solo Sailing Record, Crossing the Atlantic on a 1976 Boat
autoevolution0 shares 1 views