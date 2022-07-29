Round 13 of the 2022 F1 Season Starts Today, Drivers Are All Set to Go at the Hungaroring

Formula 1 has landed in Hungary for the 13th race of the season, set to unfold near the capital city of Budapest at the Hungaroring. Tension is at an all-time high, as six drivers still have a strong chance of winning the championship by the end of the year. Once again, 20 of the fastest pilots in the world will go through three days of intense action, with millions watching all around the world. The Hungarian Grand Prix was introduced on... (continue reading...)