Seattle MV Cathlamet Ferry Crashes Into Dock, Car Gets Pinned

No injuries were reported from the early of the Seattle ferry MV Cathlamet early morning crash into the dock in Fauntleroy, ending its short run from Vashon Island. A car was seen to be pinned by crumpled metal from the upper deck that made contact with the pilings. The ferry approached the dock at an unusual rate of speed, and was off course and not in line with the pilings. Ferries will occasionally bump into ... (continue reading...)