Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzales Enjoy a Casual Ride on His Harley-Davidson in Malibu

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzales seem to confirm they’re back together, as they were seen on a romantic cruise on his Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California. Jason Momoa is a huge bike fan with a particular liking for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It’s hard to keep up with all the models he has in his collection because they’re quite a lot. But for his latest outing, the Aquam... (continue reading...)