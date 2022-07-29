Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the...Full Article
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, 2023 Chevy Colorado, Volkswagen V.MO: Car News Headlines
MotorAuthority
Porsche's next 911 GT3 RS is just weeks out from its debut and prototypes are currently conducting some last-minute testing on the..