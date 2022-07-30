Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Brings Eight New Tracks, Drops in August

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting its second DLC next month, Nintendo revealed this week. Course Pass Wave 2 adds eight amazing new tracks, and you won’t even have to wait too long for them. Nintendo has just confirmed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 arrives on August 2, so less than a week from now. Veterans of the game will be happy to know that the upcoming DLC features the Sky-High Sundae course,... (continue reading...)