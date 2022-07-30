Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Exotic Envy Set, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Looks Breathtaking

For Hot Wheels collectors, yesterday was a special day. But then again Friday always is. That's because we've developed a habit that has the hashtag "#FreeItFriday" attached to it. That's pretty self-explanatory, but in case you don't get it here's the catch: keeping your Hot Wheels diecast inside their blisters isn't as fun as releasing them into the world. And this "holiday" provides the perfect excuse for you to... (continue reading...)