A handful of Jaguar and Land Rover stunt cars from the James Bond film "No Time To Die" will be auctioned off by Christie's in London on September 28, with some of the sales benefiting charity causes. The lots include a Land Rover Defender 110 used during an off-road chase scene. One of 10 Defenders used in the movie, it bears the significant VIN...Full Article
Stunt vehicles from James Bond movie "No Time To Die" head to auction
