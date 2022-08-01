Fernando Alonso Leaves Alpine, Signs Multi-Year Contract With Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso Leaves Alpine, Signs Multi-Year Contract With Aston Martin

autoevolution

Published

Fernando Alonso is not even close to hanging up his gloves, but his time at Alpine is over. The two-time World Champion has just signed a multi-year contract with Aston Martin. Over the years, Fernando Alonso, 41, has raced for different teams, including McLaren and Ferrari.... (continue reading...)

Full Article