Fernando Alonso is not even close to hanging up his gloves, but his time at Alpine is over. The two-time World Champion has just signed a multi-year contract with Aston Martin. Over the years, Fernando Alonso, 41, has raced for different teams, including McLaren and Ferrari.... (continue reading...)Full Article
Fernando Alonso Leaves Alpine, Signs Multi-Year Contract With Aston Martin
